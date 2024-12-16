The Chase Center hosted a historic scoring barrage Sunday night as the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks combined for an NBA-record 48 made 3-pointers, shattering the previous mark of 44. The Mavericks prevailed 143-133 in the electrifying contest.

Luka Dončić delivered a masterful performance, recording 45 points, six 3-pointers, and his 80th career triple-double. His 45+ point triple-double places him among legends like Larry Bird, Elgin Baylor, and Nikola Jokić, each with two such games.

Klay Thompson, playing in his second game back in the Bay since joining Dallas in the offseason, added a season-high 29 points and seven 3-pointers. Reflecting on his return, Thompson said, “It still warms my heart to see all the No. 11 jerseys… But now it’s time to do some legendary stuff in Dallas.”

The Mavericks (21 3s) posted season highs in points (143), assists (36), and made triples to secure their eighth win in nine games.

Golden State matched a franchise record with 27 made 3s, including seven from Stephen Curry and five each from Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Despite four players scoring 20+ points, led by Wiggins’ 29, the Warriors suffered their first loss in 11 games when making at least 24 threes.

This game marked a new chapter in NBA history, cementing both teams’ prowess from beyond the arc.