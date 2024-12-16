Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut bourbon brand is celebrating an extraordinary milestone with the release of its Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition. This limited-edition 16-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey commemorates Stephen Curry and his father Dell Curry’s shared achievement of playing 16 seasons in the NBA—a rare and remarkable feat in professional basketball history.

For Stephen Curry, this moment marks not only his personal success but also a continuation of the legacy set by his father, Wardell “Dell” Curry Sr. Known as one of the NBA’s most respected veterans, Dell Curry made his mark during his 16-season career, notably as the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leading scorer and the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1996. Post-retirement, Dell has continued to contribute to the game as a commentator and analyst for the Hornets.

“Growing up, my father was my role model,” Stephen Curry shared. “His work ethic and dedication inspired me to achieve my dreams. Reaching this milestone together is incredibly special, and I wanted to capture that feeling in a bourbon that embodies excellence and legacy.”

The Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition is a testament to this shared legacy. Distilled in August 2008, the bourbon boasts a mashbill of 75% corn, 13% rye, and 12% malted barley. At 100 proof, it delivers a rich flavor profile with notes of dried cherries, caramelized sweetness, fine tobacco leaf, and a hint of smokiness.

Dell Curry echoed his son’s sentiments, saying, “Gentleman’s Cut has always been about celebrating life’s milestones, and this limited edition bourbon reflects the pride and joy of reaching this incredible moment as a family.”

Gentleman’s Cut is the result of a collaboration between SC30 Inc., Stephen Curry, and Boone County Distilling Company in Northern Kentucky. The brand’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is known for its refined flavors and traditional craftsmanship, distilled in a 500-gallon copper pot still and aged for 5-7 years.

With the release of the Father and Son Edition, Gentleman’s Cut continues to be a symbol of legacy, excellence, and the celebration of life’s defining moments.

Priced at $950, this exclusive bourbon will be available through the Gentleman’s Cut mailing list and select trade accounts in multiple states. To learn more, visit www.gentlemanscutbourbon.com or follow @gentlemanscutbourbon on social media.