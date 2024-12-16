Rapper T.I. is firing back with a defamation lawsuit against his former friend Sabrina Peterson, escalating their years-long legal battle. This development comes shortly after a judge delayed Sabrina’s own defamation lawsuit against T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, due to her failure to pay nearly $100,000 in legal fees after most of her claims were dismissed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, T.I. alleges that Sabrina has waged a relentless campaign of harassment and defamation against him and his family since they ended their friendship over three years ago. The rapper claims that the decision to distance themselves from Sabrina, citing her lack of a “positive” influence, sparked a vendetta that has led to a series of damaging and baseless accusations posted on social media.

One of Sabrina’s most serious allegations includes a claim that T.I. once held a gun to her head—a claim T.I. vehemently denies. The rapper asserts that these accusations are false, intended solely to harass and damage the reputation of himself and his loved ones. T.I. also notes that Sabrina’s alleged behavior is part of a pattern, claiming others have successfully sought legal protection against her actions in the past.

This countersuit marks a significant shift in the public feud between the former friends, as T.I. now seeks unspecified damages for the harm he claims to have suffered due to Sabrina’s online accusations.

While the original lawsuit brought by Sabrina remains unresolved, this latest move from T.I. underscores the complexity and intensity of their ongoing legal conflict. Fans and observers alike will be watching closely to see how the courts rule in this high-profile case.