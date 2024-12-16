TDE Celebrates 20 Years with Annual Christmas Concert and Giveback in Watts

Marking its 20th anniversary, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) once again brought holiday cheer and community support to Nickerson Gardens in Watts. The two-day event, held December 12-13, showcased TDE’s dual commitment to music and philanthropy, drawing over 10,000 attendees and distributing $750,000 worth of toys, clothing, and donations.

The first day featured the TDE Christmas Concert, where fans gained entry by donating unwrapped toys or new clothing. The concert lineup included performances from TDE artists like SZA, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and SiR, alongside special guests GloRilla and Lefty Gunplay. Past concerts have welcomed stars like Rihanna and Big Sean, further solidifying the event as a cultural highlight.

Day two was dedicated to a Community Giveback, offering complimentary services and activities, including a toy giveaway, raffles, carnival attractions, and a snow experience. For youth, brands like Converse and True Religion donated gifts, while the Los Angeles Rams hosted a co-ed football clinic. Adults benefited from a job fair in partnership with HACLA and local organizations, creating pathways for reentry and employment.

Founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, TDE’s annual holiday tradition reflects its deep roots in the community. Both Tiffith and Grammy-winning artist Jay Rock grew up in Nickerson Gardens, making the event a meaningful way to give back.

With support from sponsors like Wasserman, Live Nation, and Amazon Music, the 11th annual TDE Christmas solidified its role as a cornerstone of holiday goodwill in Los Angeles, uniting music and community impact.