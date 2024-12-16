Travis Hunter, the standout two-way player for the Colorado Buffaloes, has enjoyed widespread praise for his achievements on the field. However, recent events at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony involving his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, have sparked controversy online.

Hunter, who secured the prestigious award over the weekend, was joined by his family and fiancée during the event. While his family celebrated his victory with visible excitement, reports and videos suggest that Lenee did not immediately share the same enthusiasm. According to witnesses, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders allegedly prompted her to stand and congratulate Hunter like everyone else.

Criticism on social media came swiftly. “Gold digging at its finest,” one user commented. “Why do you have to be told or helped by someone to get up for your man’s achievement?” Another fan speculated about their relationship’s future, saying, “She there for that money but I feel sorry for Travis bc once she gets pregnant and have that baby shes more likely to leave him and collect that child support money money bag emoji just watch might as well bookmark this.”

The criticism continued when another video emerged showing Hunter interacting with fans. As he posed for photos, Lenee was heard asking, “Am I just supposed to sit here all day?” Her comment fueled further backlash.

Hunter later addressed the negativity in a video posted on social media, defending Lenee and calling out critics. “You ain’t never have no girl, so why y’all talking about me? Find someone else to talk about,” he stated. Hunter shared that he and Lenee have been together for five years and emphasized her loyalty during that time. He also revealed the toll the hate has taken on her, explaining, “She cried and turned to alcohol because of the hate. Clickbait pages, y’all better stop. I’m telling y’all. Something bad gon’ happen to y’all [if] y’all keep doing that.”

Despite the controversy, Hunter used his Heisman Trophy speech to highlight Lenee’s influence on his life. He shared a personal anecdote about how she introduced him to Lil Wayne’s music. “My fiancée love you,” he said, addressing Wayne. “I didn’t know none of your songs until she let me know because I don’t listen to music. She told me, like, ‘You gotta listen to this. If you don’t listen to music, listen to Wayne.’ And from that day on, that’s all I listened to. Pregame music, those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and blast that music, I’m listening to Wayne.”

This moment held particular significance as Lil Wayne has been an avid supporter of Colorado football since Deion Sanders became head coach.