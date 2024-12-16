Wendy Williams, the iconic former talk show host, was seen for the first time since her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, described her as “permanently incapacitated” due to early-onset dementia. Despite these claims, Williams, 60, appeared upbeat as she picked up an order from Sho’nuff Oysters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday.

Captured in a video posted by blogger Antoine Edwards, Wendy sat in the back seat of a black SUV, flashing smiles while dressed in an army green jacket, vibrant red lipstick, and accessorized with bracelets and a bold ring. She completed the look with light brown bangs. Accompanying her on the outing was her nephew, Travis Finnie.

The sighting comes amid a legal battle surrounding Wendy’s involvement in the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? Morrissey alleges that Williams’ mental health condition—frontotemporal dementia and aphasia—has severely deteriorated, and claims the media personality was exploited during the filming of the four-part series.

A filing submitted in New York court last month stated that Wendy “has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.” The document supported Morrissey’s lawsuit against A+E Networks, alleging they profited millions from the documentary, while Williams received only $82,000.

Morrissey asserts that producers filmed Williams despite clear signs of memory loss and behavioral changes, beginning the project without her consent. “None of the defendants ever gained the guardian’s consent for [Williams’] participation to be filmed,” Morrissey’s lawyer stated.

In addition to seeking more compensation for Williams, Morrissey is demanding that sensitive details in the documentary be redacted to protect the star’s privacy. A+E Networks has defended its actions, claiming Morrissey failed to adequately protect Wendy during the filming process.

For fans of Wendy Williams, this recent public appearance offers a glimpse of hope amid the complex legal and health concerns surrounding the beloved TV personality. Despite the ongoing challenges, Wendy’s radiant demeanor reminded the world of the charisma that made her a household name. Watch the rare sighting below.