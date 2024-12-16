Will Smith Sets the Record Straight: ‘I Don’t Have S— to Do With Puffy’

Will Smith wants you to keep the Diddy claims off of his name. While performing in San Diego, Smith addressed some of the online chatter online that has him feeling some type of way.

“I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have shit to do with Puffy,” Smith said. “So, y’all can stop all them memes. Y’all can stop all of that bullshit.”

He added, “I ain’t been nowhere near no damn freak-off. I do enough of my own shit. Don’t be putting me in other people’s bullshit. I ain’t been nowhere near that man. I ain’t did none of that stupid shit. So whenever y’all hear it, if somebody says that, it’s a damn lie. I don’t even like baby oil.”

Advertisement

Last week, Will Smith joined rapper Joyner Lucas for their powerful new single, TANTRUM, released via The Orchard. The track serves as a raw letter to their inner children, addressing past struggles with high-energy production co-created by Leo Son and Lucas. Trading impactful verses, the duo channels anger and resilience, delivering an anthem of determination and growth.

The TANTRUM music video, directed by Joyner Lucas and Matthew Bordenave, features vibrant animation by Cartuna Cartoon. The visuals portray cartoon versions of Smith and Lucas overcoming symbolic obstacles like falling skyscrapers and desert mountains, mirroring the song’s theme of personal perseverance.

Following his triumphant return to music earlier this year, Smith continues his inspiring streak with TANTRUM. Earlier releases like “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Gospel chart, while “WORK OF ART,” a collaboration with Russ and Jaden Smith, showcased his versatility.