Will Smith has made it crystal clear—he has nothing to do with the swirling drama surrounding Diddy. During a recent appearance, the actor directly addressed the rumors, admitting he was furious when he saw memes suggesting he was somehow linked to the controversy.

“It’s a damn lie!” Smith exclaimed on stage, putting an end to the speculation. The viral memes connected him to Diddy’s ongoing situation, sparking a social media frenzy that Smith was quick to shut down.

The Art of Dialogue shared a clip of Smith’s response, where he firmly distanced himself from the chatter, reiterating that he has no involvement in Diddy’s drama. Fans praised Smith for speaking out, with many calling his straightforward approach a much-needed move in the age of internet gossip.

Advertisement

As the memes fade, one thing is certain: Will Smith isn’t here for baseless rumors. Watch below.