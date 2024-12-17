Brendan Paul, a former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs and a one-time Syracuse University basketball player, is no longer facing legal trouble in Florida after prosecutors dropped the felony drug charge against him. TMZ confirmed that Paul successfully avoided jail time and probation through a pretrial diversion program.

According to Paul’s attorney, Brian Bieber, state prosecutors officially dismissed the case on Tuesday. However, federal sources clarified that Paul did not cooperate or strike any deals with federal prosecutors in connection to the ongoing investigation involving Diddy.

The case against Paul stemmed from his March arrest at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Authorities reportedly discovered cocaine and marijuana edibles in Paul’s bag during a search, leading to a felony drug possession charge. At the time, Paul was believed to be acting as Diddy’s assistant, and his arrest coincided with high-profile federal raids on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Those raids were part of a broader federal investigation into serious allegations against Diddy, including sex trafficking. The music mogul has since been indicted and remains in custody in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. Paul’s cleared charges mark a small but notable development in a case that continues to unfold.