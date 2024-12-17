Cardi B Parties with Offset in Miami to Celebrate His 33rd Birthday

Who knows what to make of Offset and Cardi B’s marriage anymore? One moment, they are at each other’s neck; the next, they are partying together. This past weekend was the latter as Cardi joined Offset for his birthday at a club in Miami.

The two partied together and tossed money on one another. Cardi was stunning, even twerking in a sheer dress.

You can see it all below.

Advertisement

Footage shows Offset sneaking a glance at Cardi B while she was twerking at a club last night 👀

pic.twitter.com/zldgrif0yO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 15, 2024

Last week, Offset celebrated his birthday with the release of his mesmerizing new single, “Swing My Way,” available now via Motown Records. The track showcases the rapper’s signature style, blending workmanlike flow, sharp adlibs, and opulent imagery over a low-slung groove produced by Turbo (Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Baby). Offset’s confidence radiates through lines like, “Baby, I’m not one of them / I’m really one of the ones.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Kid Art, reflects Offset’s aesthetic flair, juxtaposing gritty and luxurious visuals. Supermodel Anok Yai co-stars in the video, which brings Offset’s bold vision to life with cinematic intensity.

“Swing My Way” highlights Offset’s mastery of combining lyrical finesse with an unshakable swagger, further solidifying his role as a multihyphenate talent in music, fashion, and beyond. This latest release sets the stage for more from the versatile star as he continues to dominate the cultural landscape.