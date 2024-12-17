Lil Durk, currently facing murder-for-hire charges tied to the killing of Quando Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a Robinson, has received support from an unexpected source—his longtime engineer, Justin Gibson. Known professionally as Jusvibes, Gibson has raised questions about a key piece of evidence presented by prosecutors, potentially undermining their case against the Chicago rapper.

Gibson, who has worked with Durk since 2021 and describes himself as the rapper’s “main sound engineer,” filed an affidavit on Sunday, December 15, to challenge the claim that Durk used Robinson’s murder as lyrical inspiration. To support his statement, Gibson submitted screenshots and metadata tied to the song in question.

Prosecutors allege that Durk referenced Robinson’s death on his collaboration with Babyface Ray, “Wonderful Wayne and Jackie Boy.” They highlighted the lyrics: “Look on the news and see your son/ You screamin’, ‘No, no’,” which they claim mirrors Quando Rondo’s real-life reaction to seeing Robinson’s body shortly after his murder.

However, Gibson’s affidavit asserts that this interpretation is impossible. He states that Durk wrote and recorded his verse for the song during a studio session on January 25, 2022, nearly seven months before Robinson was killed. To corroborate his account, Gibson provided screenshots showing a rough draft of the song—then titled “2 Toxic”—saved on the same date. This documentation, Gibson claims, proves that Durk’s lyrics were not inspired by Robinson’s death.

While Gibson’s testimony casts doubt on this element of the prosecution’s case, Durk faces additional allegations linking him to other violent crimes. Recently unsealed court documents suggest the rapper was involved in the January 2022 murder of Stephon Mack, an alleged leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples. Authorities believe Mack’s death was a retaliatory act tied to the 2021 murder of Durk’s brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks, who was killed outside a nightclub in Harvey, Illinois. Federal agents allege that Durk has actively offered financial incentives for the murder of individuals connected to DThang’s killing.

“Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother’s murder, and more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed,” a federal agent wrote in an April 2023 filing, which was unsealed on December 11.

Gibson’s affidavit introduces new challenges for the prosecution, particularly in their argument surrounding the lyrics in “Wonderful Wayne and Jackie Boy.” However, with other charges involving Mack’s murder and alleged gang activity still in play, Lil Durk’s legal troubles are far from over. As the case progresses, it remains to be seen whether Gibson’s testimony will significantly impact Durk’s defense or if the mounting allegations will prove insurmountable.