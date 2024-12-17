Megan Thee Stallion has filed a restraining order against Tory Lanez, citing ongoing harassment from both the rapper and his supporters. Although Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan in the foot in 2020, the fallout from the incident continues to impact the Houston rapper’s life and career.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Megan claims that Lanez has been orchestrating harassment campaigns against her from behind bars. Specifically, she pointed to a woman named Elizabeth Milagro Cooper, also known as Milagro Gramz, as a key figure in the harassment. Megan alleges that Cooper has a “conspiratorial relationship” with Lanez, supported by payments funneled through Lanez’s father to ensure the ongoing attacks. These claims follow a history of Cooper sharing false and damaging content about Megan online.

In the court filings, Megan described the harassment as “psychological warfare,” stating that it has caused her significant emotional distress, including depression and estrangement from loved ones. This isn’t the first time Megan has spoken about the toll the situation has taken on her mental health. In an interview with Women’s Health, she revealed that during some of the most tumultuous times in her career, she struggled to keep her emotions in check. “Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time,” Megan shared. “Because I didn’t want to [perform], but I also didn’t want to upset my fans.”

Megan has also taken legal action against Cooper in the past. A lawsuit filed earlier this year accused Cooper of spreading lies and defamatory content, including a fake video falsely claiming to show Megan in sexual acts. The rapper stated that the video caused “severe emotional distress” and irreparable damage to her reputation.

This latest legal move underscores Megan’s ongoing battle to protect her peace and career amidst continued fallout from the high-profile case involving Lanez.