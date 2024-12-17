Offset’s 33rd birthday came with an emotional and sparkling surprise—an unforgettable tribute to his late Migos brother, Takeoff. The rapper was gifted a stunning, custom-made piece of jewelry to commemorate his close friend and collaborator, who tragically passed away last year.

The surprise came courtesy of Mazza New York, who presented Offset with an intricate white gold-encrusted ring featuring the iconic cover art from The Last Rocket, Takeoff’s 2018 solo album. Offset was posted up alongside Travis Scott when the heartfelt memento was revealed. Scott had just wrapped his Rolling Loud performance, a show boosted by a helicopter entrance and massive fan turnout—reports say he outsold the other two headliners combined.

The gleaming tribute didn’t come cheap; sources close to the moment shared that the custom piece is valued at $60,000. The detailed design pays homage to Takeoff’s legacy and underscores the deep bond Offset shared with his late Migos partner.

Offset’s birthday celebration may have been full of joy, but this sentimental gift added a touching reminder of the rapper’s enduring love and respect for Takeoff’s influence on his life and career. A fitting tribute for an artist whose impact continues to shine as bright as the jewelry itself.