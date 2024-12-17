OG Maco’s Family Releases Statement, Says He is in ‘Stable Condition’

OG Maco is currently recovering and is stated by his family to be in “critical but stable condition.” The official statement released on Maco’s X account, follows rumors and a report by TMZ of attempted suicide.

“We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition,” the statement reads. “He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight. At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM.”

You can see the full statement below.

Advertisement