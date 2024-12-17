Paramount Pictures Unveils Action-Packed Trailer for ‘NOVOCAINE’

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for its highly anticipated action film NOVOCAINE, set to premiere on March 14th. Starring Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Betty Gabriel (Get Out), the film follows Nate (Quaid), an everyman who discovers his inability to feel pain can be his greatest weapon. When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, Nate embarks on a relentless mission to save her, transforming his vulnerability into strength.

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, with a screenplay by Lars Jacobson, NOVOCAINE boasts a star-studded cast that includes Ray Nicholson, Matt Walsh, and Jacob Batalon. The film is a collaboration between Safehouse Pictures, Infrared Pictures, and Circle Management + Production.

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience this spring with NOVOCAINE!

