Quando Rondo has once again found himself in the midst of controversy, this time alleging that local police attempted to steal his jewelry during an incident on December 17. The rapper took to Instagram Stories to share his claims, asserting that the officers not only tried to damage his jewelry but also attempted to take his watch.

“Police hate so bad,” Rondo wrote in his post, accompanied by a photo showing a chain resting on his lap. He did not provide further details about the alleged encounter or what led to the police interaction.

This incident comes during a challenging time for Rondo, who is facing a 33-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. The legal battle lasted over a year, with Rondo initially facing a five-year sentence before ultimately reaching a plea deal with the Department of Justice in August.

Rondo has also been linked to a murder-for-hire plot that emerged in 2022, in which Lil Durk is accused of orchestrating an attack on the rapper. While Rondo survived the shooting, his cousin, Lul Pab, was tragically killed. The trial for Durk and several alleged accomplices is set to begin in January 2025. Although Rondo did not specifically address Durk in his recent statements, he did express his thoughts on the ongoing violence within the rap industry.

In his Instagram post, Rondo reflected on the struggles artists face in breaking free from a cycle of violence. “We didn’t get into this industry just to stay trapped in this street life,” he wrote. “We have families and communities counting on us. It’s time to leave all that behind. We’ve lost too much already.”

Meanwhile, Lil Durk has pleaded not guilty to the murder-for-hire charges, with his lawyer arguing that there is “no real evidence” linking him to the shooting incident from 2022. As the legal battles continue, both artists remain embroiled in a complex and troubling narrative.