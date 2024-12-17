The 2025 NFL season roars ahead, with fans buzzing about their quarterbacks. Each year, the NFL quarterback rankings shift dramatically—some players rise, others fall. New talent surprises, while veterans fight to stay on top. Next season, the NFL QB rankings will highlight the league’s ever-changing landscape. Fresh faces challenge the old guard, sparking debates and excitement. The rankings predictions show just how unpredictable and thrilling the NFL remains.

NFL quarterback ratings are crucial. They show how well a team’s key player performs. Quarterbacks control the offense and often decide the game’s outcome. In this season, a few quarterbacks stood out, displaying remarkable talent and leadership. The 2025 NFL quarterback ratings predictions reveal top players, surprise stars, and disappointments. For sports bettors, this information is gold. But there’s more to betting than just player analysis. Today, non Gamstop betting sites allow self-excluded UK players to join. These sites offer diverse options and special bonuses, making the betting experience richer. Exploring them can boost your chances. They provide a broader range of opportunities and help enhance your strategy. Combining insights from quarterback ratings and selecting the right betting sites ensures better decisions. It’s about maximizing both your understanding of the game and your betting options. In the end, these factors can make a significant difference in how much you enjoy and gain from each bet. So, delve into the ratings, explore your options, and make informed choices.

Predicted Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks for 2025

1. Lamar Jackson

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson is a constant threat on the field, this due to the fact that he possesses a rare skill set which he displays on the field. Also, his performances when throwing with his arm or in a hurry allows him to take one of the first places in the NFL quarterback rankings in 2025.

Key Stats. 3,500 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 950 rushing yards.

2. Josh Allen

Expect Josh Allen to remain at the top of the NFL quarterback rankings in 2025 thanks to his dominant performance for the Buffalo Bills. His combination of passing skills and rushing ability cause headaches to the opposing defenses. Allen is dangerous due to his sheer force and also pin point accuracy that leaves his opponents ever so vulnerable.

Key Stats. 4,600 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, 800 rushing yards.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes‘s talent for dissecting defenses, making lightning-fast decisions, and throwing deep passes makes him exceptional. Still the engine of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes proves, season after season, why he remains at the pinnacle of his profession and is ranked in the top 5 in the predicted NFL quarterback rankings for next year.

Key Stats. 5,050 passing yards. 41 touchdowns. A passer rating of 112.

4. Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have continued to be wowed by Justin Herbert. His large and strong arm, and his excellent eyesight have placed him amongst the NFL quarterbacks ‘elite class. All in all, one can say that Herbert makes a significant impact on the team; he is the main driving force behind the Chargers during playoffs.

Key Stats. 4,500 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, 102 passer rating.

5. Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts, the mobile quarterback will rise to the top five ranking in NFL quarterbacks. On field, he has taken the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that appears to be a real contender for the championship.

Key Stats. 4,200 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, 850 rushing yards.

Veterans Holding Strong in the 2025 NFL QB Rankings

The 2025 NFL season will also feature several seasoned quarterbacks proving they still have what it takes to compete at the highest level:

6. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, though one of the league’s older players, still delivers at an elite level. His vast experience and sharp football IQ will keep him firmly in the NFL quarterback rankings next year.

Key Stats. 4,250 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 101 passer rating.

7. Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford’s powerful arm and clutch play under pressure secure his spot in the top quarterback NFL rankings. His time with the Los Angeles Rams solidifies his position in the top 10.

Key Stats. 4,100 yards passing, 28 touchdown passes, 96.0 passer rating.

8. Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott holds a lot of influence for the Dallas Cowboys. His ability to manage games and making the right plays makes him among the best NFL quarterbacks.

Key Stats. 4,300 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 97 passer rating.

9. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins might not steal the spotlight, but his consistency is remarkable. The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback remains a steady force, securing his place in the upper tier of the 2025 QB rankings NFL.

Key Stats. 4,100 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 98 passer rating.

10. Derek Carr

Derek Carr has shown signs of aubounce after joining the New Orleans Saints. He-football love, a powerful arm coupled with natural leadership should secure him a good position in the 2025 NFL QB rankings.

Key Stats. 4,000 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 94 rating on the passer.

Rising Stars in the NFL Quarterback Rankings

11. Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has taken huge steps in his development, transforming into a formidable force. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback, once seen as potential, is now recognized as a rising star in the quarterback rankings in the NFL 2025.

Key Stats. 4,100 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 92 passer rating.

12. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has quieted his critics with standout performances. The Miami Dolphins’ quarterback, once doubted, now showcases remarkable accuracy, positioning himself among the rising stars in the NFL QB rankings.

Key Stats. 3,900 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 91 passer rating.

13. Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has rapidly ascended the ranking NFL QBs, driven by sharp leadership and precise play. Guiding the Cincinnati Bengals to consistent playoff runs, Burrow’s composure under pressure truly sets him apart from others.

Key Stats. 4,750 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, 105 passer rating.

14. Justin Fields

Chicago Bears Justin Fields is one QB who is creating a buzz around his potentiality. His physical ability along with the developing and enhanced passing ability puts him in an advantageous situation to move higher in the ranking of NFL QBs next year.

Key Stats. 3,700 passing yards – 25 TD – 1,000 rushing yards.

15. Mac Jones

Mac Jones has gradually improved during his tenure at the New England Patriots. His physical dexterity and swift decision-making ability make him deserve his place in the list of NFL quarterbacks.

Key Stats. 3,800 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 93 passer rating.

Rounding Out the Top 20 NFL QBs Ranked

16. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has immense experience and good leadership skills which will make him one of the top 20 QBs in the NFL in 2025. Last season had its issues, but Wilson remains unafraid and equipped as a force with the Denver Broncos.

Key Stats. 3,900 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 90 passer rating.

17. Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s resurgence this season has shown that his talent is obvious – even undeniable. If he stays locked in, Watson will be a key force for the Cleveland Browns and we predict him to finish in the top 20 of the NFL quarterback rankings.

Key Stats. 4,000 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 88 passer rating.

18. Jared Goff

Jared Goff has settled in with the Detroit Lions, earning his place in the NFL QB rankings. His calm control and smart decisions have been key to the Lions’ recent success, driving their progress.

Key Stats. 3,900 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 89 passer rating.

19. Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s athleticism keeps him in the conversation as a constant threat on the field. Injuries have taken their toll, sure, but his raw potential still secures his place within the top 20 of the quarterback rankings NFL.

Key Stats. 3,700 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 800 rushing yards.

20. Geno Smith

Geno Smith’s comeback with the Seattle Seahawks surprised everyone this season. His sharp leadership and precise throws earned him a spot in the NFL quarterback rankings. This recognition reflects his hard work.

Key Stats. 3,800 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 87 passer rating.

Table: NFL QB rankings predictions stats 2025

Rank Quarterback Team Passing Yards Touchdowns Passer Rating Rushing Yards 1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 3,500+ 30+ 98+ 950+ 2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 4,600+ 38+ 105+ 800+ 3 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 5,050+ 41+ 112+ 300+ 4 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 4,500+ 32+ 102+ 200+ 5 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 4,200+ 25+ 95+ 850+ 6 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets 4,250+ 30+ 101+ 150+ 7 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 4,100+ 28+ 96+ 100+ 8 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 4,300+ 27+ 97+ 50+ 9 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 4,100+ 28+ 98+ 50+ 10 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints 4,000+ 25+ 94+ 100+ 11 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 4,100+ 26+ 92+ 400+ 12 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 3,900+ 27+ 91+ 150+ 13 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 4,750+ 36+ 105+ 250+ 14 Justin Fields Chicago Bears 3,700+ 25+ 90+ 1,000+ 15 Mac Jones New England Patriots 3,800+ 24+ 93+ 50+ 16 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 3,900+ 23+ 90+ 200+ 17 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 4,000+ 24+ 88+ 300+ 18 Jared Goff Detroit Lions 3,900+ 24+ 89+ 100+ 19 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 3,700+ 23+ 90+ 800+ 20 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks 3,800+ 22+ 87+ 100+

The 2025 NFL season will showcase a dynamic mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars in the quarterback rankings:

Patrick Mahomes still dominates the 2025 NFL QB rankings with his unmatched abilities.

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, the rising stars, are making serious waves in the NFL QB rankings 2025.

Not to be outdone, veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford hold their ground, continuing to secure strong positions in the NFL quarterback rankings.

It’s also worth noting that while NFL players, including quarterbacks, lead exciting careers on the field, they are strictly prohibited from placing bets on games. This rule ensures the integrity of the sport and maintains the trust of fans and bettors alike. For enthusiasts, this restriction emphasizes the importance of responsible and unbiased competition.

Stay tuned as the seasons unfold, and let the debates begin!