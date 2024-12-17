Comedian Tiffany Haddish has emerged victorious in a legal battle with her former friend Trizah Morris, who accused Tiffany of defamation following a highly publicized lawsuit involving Trizah’s children.

According to In Touch, Tiffany was awarded nearly $100,000 in legal fees after successfully shutting down Trizah’s claims. Court documents reveal that an arbitrator determined Trizah’s case against Tiffany had no merit, ordering her to pay $95,198 in legal fees. Comedian Aries Spears, who was also part of the original controversy, was similarly awarded $50,000 in legal fees.

The legal dispute stems from a lawsuit filed in 2022 by Trizah’s children, alleging they were inappropriately used in sketches that were later criticized for sexualizing them. Both Tiffany and Aries Spears vehemently denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “shakedown attempt.” By September 2022, the case was dismissed after Trizah’s daughter agreed to drop the claims.

Despite the dismissal, Trizah later filed her own defamation suit against Tiffany, claiming she had been personally and professionally harmed by accusations of extortion made by the comedian. Tiffany countered, stating that Trizah had signed a settlement agreement as part of the original case. That agreement, according to Tiffany, included a clause resolving all disputes through arbitration.

In November 2023, the court sided with Tiffany, granting her request to move the case out of the public eye. The arbitrator ultimately found that Trizah’s claims of defamation were invalid due to the terms of the settlement agreement, which released Tiffany from all claims.

With this decision, Tiffany Haddish has not only cleared her name but also secured a substantial financial award to cover the legal costs incurred in the dispute. The outcome serves as a definitive legal win for both Tiffany and Aries Spears, ending a contentious chapter in their ongoing professional and personal lives.