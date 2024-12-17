Hip Hop icon LL Cool J once revealed he collaborated with Michael Jackson on a track that was never released — and now, a physical copy of one of their songs has surfaced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former California Highway Patrol officer Gregg Musgrove recently discovered several DAT tapes containing unreleased Michael Jackson music in a storage unit he purchased in Van Nuys, California. The unit previously belonged to music producer Bryan Loren, who Musgrove claims he’s been unable to locate.

The tapes, recorded between 1989 and 1991, feature 12 unreleased tracks, including one labeled “Truth on Youth,” described as a “duet rap with LL COOL J.”

While Musgrove plans to auction the tapes, it’s unlikely the songs will ever be released publicly. Jackson’s estate has made it clear they own the copyright to the recordings.

In a statement to THR, a representative for Michael Jackson’s estate clarified, “The Estate of Michael Jackson was presented with DAT copies, NOT master recordings, of Michael’s music, and we confirmed that the actual master recordings were in fact already located in the Estate’s vaults. It should be clear to all that ownership and rights of exploitation to the recordings remain vested in MJJP Records, and that nothing commercial or otherwise can be done with the DAT copies.”

LL Cool J previously opened up about his time working with the King of Pop in a September interview, expressing his deep admiration for the music icon.

“Me and Michael Jackson went to the studio, man,” LL shared. “Mike showed a lot of love to me in general, and definitely to Hip Hop. Let’s be clear: For me, he’s the king. I’m a Michael Jackson fan, b. His talent speaks for itself.”