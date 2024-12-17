Young Noble of the Outlawz is speaking on the last days of Tupac’s life. Appearing on The Art of Dialogue, Noble revealed he was with Pac in the hospital after he was shot.

“I was right there, front and center. To this day, let them tell it, he’s still alive underground like Bin Laden or in Cuba, but he really died,” Young Noble said. “I really was in the hospital. I really saw him with tubes in his body. I really saw his body full of fluid. He wasn’t skinny with the six-pack. His body was full. He really fucking died on us.”

He added, “He probably could have lived. His momma said, ‘Fuck all that.’ He lost his finger, he was gonna lose a lung, they were gonna do all these surgeries.”

You can hear the full details from Young Noble below.