Beyoncé Goes Certified Diamond Twice in One Day

Beyoncé is so cold she goes diamond twice in one day. Mrs. Carter pulled in 58 Recording Industry Association of America certifications in one day. The two diamond achievements were for “Halo” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

The I Am… Sasha Fierce album was marked 7x platinum this week, along with her Dangerously in Love debut while Renaissance has hit 2x.

You can see a full run of Beyoncé’s latest achievements here.

Beyoncé will headline Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday this Christmas with a special live performance during the second of the platform’s two marquee games. The Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET on December 25, setting the stage for a hometown performance by the global icon.

The event, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, will feature the first live renditions of songs from Beyoncé’s groundbreaking and record-breaking album, COWBOY CARTER. Recently earning 11 Grammy nominations, the album is now the most-nominated project by a female artist in Grammy history.

Trailer for Beyoncé’s NFL Halftime Show at the Ravens vs Texans game on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/RRdo0N10m6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2024

Beyoncé’s NFL appearances are already legendary, including her 2013 Super Bowl XLVII halftime show, where she reunited with Destiny’s Child in a performance that became the second-most-watched halftime show of its time. She returned in 2016 for Super Bowl 50, joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars in a show watched by 115.5 million viewers.

The Netflix Christmas Gameday begins a new holiday tradition, with the streaming platform announcing NFL games for 2025 and 2026. The first game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET, followed by the Texans-Ravens matchup.

While details of Beyoncé’s performance remain secret, fans can expect appearances from special guests featured on COWBOY CARTER. The event will be available to stream globally on Netflix, while local broadcasts and NFL+ will carry the games in the competing team cities.

With Netflix, the NFL, and Beyoncé joining forces, this Christmas promises an unforgettable blend of sports and entertainment.