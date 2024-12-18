Charges Dropped Against Rashee Rice’s Mom in Package Theft Case

The package theft case involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s mother, Marsha Kearney, has officially been dismissed. This comes two months after the incident, captured on a neighbor’s Ring Cam, sparked controversy.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Tarrant County, Texas, prosecutors agreed to drop the misdemeanor theft case after Kearney fulfilled a set of legal conditions. These included completing a theft intervention program, logging 24 hours of community service, and paying $125 in restitution.

Court officials confirmed that the case is now disposed of, ending the legal proceedings. Neither Kearney nor her son Rashee Rice publicly commented on the allegations during the case.

While this chapter has closed for Kearney, Rice’s season ended earlier this year due to a significant knee injury he sustained in September. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has been sidelined for the remainder of the season, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his return to the field.

The family appears to be focused on moving forward from the challenges of the past few months.