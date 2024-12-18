Former D.C. ‘King of Cocaine’ Rayful Edmond III Dies Just Months After Transitioning Out of Prison

1980s drug kingpin Rayful Edmond III has died at a halfway house. According to The Washington Post, Edmond’s death is confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The report notes Edmond’s halfway house was in Florida. He was 60 years old. No cause of death has been revealed.

Edmond was known as the “king of cocaine,” controlling the D.C. drug trade through an “army of dealers and mountain of profits.”

Edmond was arrested in April 1989 and sentenced to life in prison. His sentence was abbreviated after he became an informant, allowing him to transition into a halfway house with a full release for late next year.

“My client Rayful Edmond just passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60,” Edmond’s attorney, Justin Moore said in a statement.. “I just talked to him yesterday. I am absolutely floored by this news.”