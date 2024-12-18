There will forever be only one Dark Man Unknown and today is his birthday! Born Earl Simmons on this day in “Money Earnin'” Mount Vernon in 1970, DMX became one of the largest names in Hip Hop as well as a sought after actor on the silver screen. Sadly, X passed away on April 9, 2021 after being in a coma from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

In honor of X’s born day, The Mind Squad at The Source has formulated this list of The Dog’s Top 10 anthems. There’s no particular order, but make sure you let us know your favorite banger!

“Get At Me Dog”

“It’s All Good”



“Where The Hood At?”



“Come Back In One Piece” Feat. Aaliyah



“Ruff Ryders Anthem”



“Party Up”



“Slippin'”



“What They Really Want?” Feat. Sisqo



“Stop Being Greedy”



What’s My Name?

