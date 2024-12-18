Award-winning electronic artist and filmmaker Kim Cameron, known for her electrifying blend of pop-driven deep house beats, is set to release her latest single “I Love You More and More” on January 19. Teaming up with featured rap vocalist Darick Spears and producer Raf N Soul, this forthcoming track spotlights Cameron’s signature dynamic energy, melodic flair, and heartfelt storytelling—further solidifying her reputation as one of today’s most versatile independent artists.

A three-time Billboard charting artist with more than 20 tracks hitting the iTunes Top 30 Dance charts—and even scoring a coveted No. 1 Dance slot—Cameron’s career spans over a decade in the international music scene. Her distinctive sound, often described as a cross between Madonna and Kylie Minogue, has propelled her music to distribution deals across the globe, from Canada’s PC Music and Germany’s 35 Grad to UK’s Label Worx and Leyi Digital in China. In addition, her extensive catalog has graced television and film platforms including Hulu, Amazon, Bravo, MTV, Discovery, Disney, and more.

Beyond the dance floor, Cameron is also making waves in the world of storytelling and film. As both a seasoned songwriter and an accomplished filmmaker, she has crafted two full-length animated features—Seaper Powers In Search of Bleu Jay’s Treasure and Seaper Powers: Mystery of the Blue Pearls—both earning over 35 awards for their innovative soundtracks, compelling screenplays, and direction. Her TV music docuseries Miami’s Listening Party, now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi, has garnered multiple accolades. In the theater realm, her musical Her Story earned recognition as Best New York Screenplay and won honors at the Amsterdam Film Festival before being workshopped in London’s esteemed theater district.

Throughout her career, Cameron has performed for major sporting events including the NFL (twice) and MLB’s Miami Marlins, as well as at international music festivals in China, Croatia, and across the Caribbean. She’s been featured in prominent publications such as More Magazine, Smart Money, and Ocean Drive, and has cultivated a devoted fan base for her lively, engaging performances and globally influenced sound.

Looking ahead, Cameron continues to expand her creative horizons. Currently in production on a third installment of her Seaper Powers feature series, she remains committed to exploring new dimensions of music and storytelling. Her achievements in multiple artistic arenas—from songwriting and performance to screenplay writing and producing—highlight a career dedicated to pushing boundaries and uplifting audiences worldwide.

“I Love You More and More” captures the emotional intimacy of putting someone else’s needs before your own, rendered through Cameron’s signature fusion of electronic grooves and live instrumentation. The upcoming single’s release will be accompanied by a new music trailer derived from Miami’s Listening Party, reflecting the artist’s ongoing dedication to visual storytelling and multi-genre artistry.

Fans eager to dive deeper into Cameron’s work can stream her music on Apple Music and Spotify, and keep up with her latest adventures on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook (@kimcameronmusic). With her newest single and a host of upcoming projects, Kim Cameron continues to stand at the forefront of innovative, genre-defying entertainment.