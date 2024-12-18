Here we go. A recent exposé by Business Insider journalists Jack Newsham and Katherine Long has revealed that high-profile artists, including Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and Marshmello, misused millions in government-issued COVID-19 relief funds. These funds, provided through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program, were originally intended to support struggling venues and artists impacted by the pandemic. Instead, they were reportedly exploited to fund extravagant lifestyles, including private jets, designer shopping sprees, and luxury parties.

Now get this, the SVOG, signed into law in 2020, aimed to offer financial lifelines to the entertainment sector, which faced widespread shutdowns during the pandemic. However, according to accounting documents reviewed by Business Insider, several wealthy artists manipulated the program for personal gain.

Okay when it comes to Lil Wayne, for instance, he received $8.9 million in SVOG funds but reportedly used over $1.3 million on private jet travel and more than $460,000 on high-end clothing brands like Balenciaga and Gucci. Additionally, taxpayers footed a $175,000 bill for expenses tied to a music festival promoting Wayne’s marijuana brand, GKUA. Nearly $15,000 of the funds allegedly went toward flights and luxury accommodations for women with no apparent connection to his professional activities.

What’s more to the reported, Chris Brown’s company, CBE Touring, secured a $10 million grant, of which Brown pocketed $5.1 million personally. According to the report, $80,000 was spent on his 33rd birthday party, which included “atmosphere models,” hookahs, and nitrogen ice cream.

And when it comes to Marshmello, he received $9.9 million in SVOG funds, all of which he awarded to himself. As Business Insider highlighted, the DJ justified this by citing his high earnings from 2019, allowing him to claim the full grant. He reportedly paid himself more than any other artist in the program.

Other musicians named in the report included Steve Aoki and members of Alice in Chains, who allegedly misappropriated SVOG funds as well.

If unfamiliar, the Small Business Administration (SBA), which administered the SVOG program, stated that it was instructed to evaluate revenue loss but not the assets of applicants. This loophole allowed millionaire musicians to claim funds intended for struggling artists and venues.

The misuse of COVID-19 relief funds has been a recurring issue. Programs like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the SVOG were designed to help businesses and individuals survive the economic fallout of the pandemic. However, these initiatives often faced criticism for inadequate oversight, which allowed high-earning individuals and corporations to access funds meant for those in need.

