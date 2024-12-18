Megan Thee Stallion Seeks Civil Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez, Cites Payments to Blogger

Megan Thee Stallion has filed a civil restraining order against Tory Lanez, citing continued harassment despite his ten-year prison sentence. A hearing is set for January 9.

Megan’s legal team argues that without protection, she faces emotional distress and fears for her safety upon Lanez’s release. The filing also ties Lanez to Milagro Cooper, named in Megan’s federal defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit.

Zelle records obtained by Megan’s lawyers show that Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, paid Cooper $3,000 in six payments between October 2020 and March 2022. The filing underscores these connections as part of an ongoing campaign targeting Megan.

The restraining order seeks to prevent further harm as Megan continues navigating the high-profile case’s aftermath.

The filing mentions Lanez's connection to Milagro Cooper, and Megan's federal defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against Milagro.

