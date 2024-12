469582624 1107303967702364 815854321987592178 n (1)

Salute to Montell Jordan, who revealed that he beat prostate cancer. Jordan, turning 56 years old, revealed his battle to TMZ.

Jordan states he had a prostatectomy surgery six weeks ago, revealing early detection saved his life. Jordan no longer has his prostate but now is using his work as a pastor to share why people should get screenings.