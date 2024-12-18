R&B icon Montell Jordan, best known for his 1995 smash hit “This Is How We Do It,” recently shared his victorious journey of overcoming prostate cancer. Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Jordan emphasized the importance of early detection and credited his faith for guiding him through the ordeal. “You wanna catch it before it catches you,” he declared.

On his 56th birthday (Dec. 3), the singer revealed he was diagnosed with early Stage 1 prostate cancer in January 2023. In a heartfelt video message, Jordan explained that early detection played a critical role in saving his life. He documented his entire journey, from diagnosis to treatment, to raise awareness and inspire others.

After extensively researching his options and turning to prayer, Jordan opted for a prostatectomy. A month after the procedure, he shared a sobering update: “Once [his prostate was] removed, there was more cancer found in what was removed. It was more aggressive. It was undetected. It was more like Stage 2, but they got it all.”

Advertisement

The singer celebrated being cancer-free and thanked both God and timely medical intervention. “Jesus saved my soul. Early detection helped save my life,” he stated.

Jordan urged everyone, especially men, to prioritize annual checkups. “Getting checked every year is super, super important,” he told TMZ. Just two weeks after his surgery, he returned to the stage to perform alongside Usher during the Anaheim stop of the Past Present Future tour.

Now a pastor and cancer advocate, Jordan has built a community to support fellow survivors and those still battling the disease. “I’m pastoring different people right now. Pastoring is loving people,” he explained. “We’re all in the same story, but we’re in different boats, and they don’t want anyone necessarily knowing what they’re navigating.”

Reflecting on his experience, Jordan offered this advice: “You can either check or you gon’ get checked. It’s gonna happen either way. You can be in control of it though.”

As he continues spreading awareness, Jordan is working on a documentary chronicling his journey. He invited fans to contribute to the project in lieu of birthday gifts, ensuring his message reaches as many people as possible.

Montell Jordan rose to fame in the mid-1990s with his platinum-selling debut single “This Is How We Do It,” which became an anthem of the era. Known for his smooth vocals and infectious party hits, Jordan followed up with tracks like “Somethin’ 4 Da Honeyz” and “Let’s Ride.” He eventually transitioned from music to ministry, using his platform to inspire and uplift others through faith and resilience.