Last night, the highly anticipated drama Nickel Boys held a special screening at the DGA Theater in New York City, where the film’s stars and creators gathered to celebrate the powerful adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The red carpet was a sight to behold as Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor—who lead the film—were joined by co-writer and director RaMell Ross in stunning fashion.

The evening’s event was further elevated by the presence of co-stars Daveed Diggs, Fred Hechinger, Hamish Linklater, and Jimmie Fails, alongside co-writer and producer Joslyn Barnes, cinematographer Jomo Fray, and Plan B producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The gathering reflected the film’s importance and the talent that brought it to life.

Nickel Boys, now playing in select New York theaters and expanding to New York and Los Angeles on December 20, tells the harrowing yet inspiring story of Elwood Curtis, a young Black teenager whose life takes a devastating turn in 1960s Florida. After an innocent mistake derails his college dreams, Elwood finds himself at Nickel Academy, a brutal reform school entrenched in the Jim Crow South.

Ethan Herisse delivers a standout performance as Elwood, a young man determined to hold on to his humanity and optimism despite the academy’s unrelenting horrors. Brandon Wilson co-stars as Turner, a hardened ward who forms a bond with Elwood, offering survival strategies while questioning the world’s injustices. The two forge an alliance as the brutal realities of Nickel Academy play out against the backdrop of the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker RaMell Ro ss, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joslyn Barnes, the film captures the emotional depth and raw power of Whitehead’s novel. Supported by an exceptional cast that includes Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys offers an unflinching look at systemic racism, resilience, and the struggle for dignity.

The film’s production, helmed by industry powerhouses Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, David Levine, and Joslyn Barnes, also boasts an evocative score by composers Alex Somers and Scott Alario. Executive producers Brad Pitt, Gabby Shepard, Emily Wolfe, Kenneth Yu, and Chadwick Prichard round out the impressive team behind this gripping drama.

As Nickel Boys continues to expand into theaters this Friday, its premiere marks the beginning of a must-see cinematic journey that brings an unforgettable story of survival and friendship to the big screen. For audiences in New York and Los Angeles, this is an unmissable experience that honors both history and humanity with extraordinary artistry.

Nickel Boys is now playing in select theaters and will expand nationwide in January.

Watch the trailer below.