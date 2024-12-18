Nike Honors HBCU Legacy with Yardrunners 5.0 Collection

Nike continues to champion Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through its Yardrunners initiative, a program launched in 2020 to celebrate the profound heritage and contributions of HBCUs and their alumni. Designed by Nike HBCU alumni, the Yardrunners program merges creativity and purpose by co-collaborating with trailblazers to craft products and storytelling that resonate deeply within the HBCU community.

This year, Yardrunners 5.0 revisits its inaugural class to spotlight two influential alumni, Kahlana Barfield Brown and Dex Robinson, who have co-created signature Nike Air Force 1 sneakers inspired by their unique HBCU experiences.

Barfield Brown, a fashion and beauty editor, draws on her connection to all HBCUs with the “Ice Cream” AF1 ‘07 Low Yardrunners. The shoe’s deep brown colorway reflects the rich shades of melanin, celebrating Black excellence and unity across HBCUs. Cream leather uppers honor the legacy of HBCUs, with brick sock liners symbolizing the enduring strength of campus traditions. Crimson red accents pay homage to her Washington D.C. alma mater, her sorority, and her grandmother’s lifelong pride in Black sisterhood. A personal signature on the heel completes the design, solidifying her tribute to the legacy she cherishes.

Dex Robinson, renowned stylist and founder of DIALLO, honors Virginia Union University (VUU) with his AF1 ‘07 Low VUU design. The sneaker’s upper features a pony hair finish, evoking the resilience and elegance of VUU’s Panther mascot. Maroon laces and a steel-trimmed Nike Swoosh nod to the university’s iconic colors. Customizable pins, including VUU’s logo and mascot, add personal flair, while the insole showcases a heartfelt letter from Robinson alongside an image of the university sign, emphasizing the unity that VUU symbolizes.

The Yardrunners 5.0 collection represents more than fashion; it embodies the rich cultural significance and shared pride of the HBCU community. With this latest iteration, Nike reaffirms its commitment to supporting HBCUs through storytelling, recruitment, and investments that drive meaningful impact.

Yardrunners 5.0 products will debut at select retailers on December 18 and on the SNKRS app starting December 20.