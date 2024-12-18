Attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a lawsuit against Roc Nation, alleging the company engaged in illegal client solicitation and impersonation of public officials. Buzbee claims that Roc Nation associates approached his former clients, offering financial incentives to sue his firm, actions he describes as “illegal conduct.”

In response, a Roc Nation spokesperson dismissed the lawsuit as baseless, stating, “Tony Buzbee’s baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham. It’s a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention.”

Buzbee, representing over 120 clients in lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs and JAY-Z, alleges that Roc Nation’s actions aim to obstruct justice and intimidate his firm from pursuing these cases. He asserts that such conduct was “specifically targeted at our firm so we would not pursue cases related to the Diddy litigation.”

Advertisement

Roc Nation’s spokesperson reiterated their stance, labeling the lawsuit a “sideshow” that won’t affect the pursuit of justice.