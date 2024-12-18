Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

On November 10, the Milwaukee Bucks were 2-8, enduring their worst start in a decade. They’re the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup champions and have etched their names in the history of the NBA.

In a dominant 97-81 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge with a massive triple-double: 26 points, 19 rebounds, and ten assists. Damian Lillard added 23 points, including five three-pointers, as Milwaukee surged in the second half, outscoring OKC 46-31.

Antetokounmpo, already a two-time Kia NBA MVP and 2021 Finals MVP, earned NBA Cup MVP honors, cementing his status as one of the league’s all-time greats.

The Bucks were unstoppable throughout the in-season tournament, finishing a perfect 7-0. Their win also marked a historic turnaround: Milwaukee became the first NBA team to start 2-8 and then win 12 of their next 15 games.

The turning point came in the third quarter, where the Bucks outscored the Thunder 26-14, fueled by a 16-2 run that extended their lead to 20 points. Giannis dominated with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in the period, while Lillard added eight points to outscore OKC single-handedly.

Defensively, the Bucks shined, holding the Thunder to a season-low 81 points and a dismal 15.6% shooting from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Milwaukee thrived from deep, hitting 17-of-40 threes, outscoring OKC 51-15 from long range.

“To be the last team standing in this tournament, it feels great,” Lillard said postgame.

The Bucks now sit at 14-11 and look poised for an exciting rest of the season.