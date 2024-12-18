The NBA and NBPA have unveiled a revamped format for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on February 16 in San Francisco. This year’s event will introduce a mini-tournament structure, with four teams competing in three games.

Three teams will consist of NBA All-Star selections, while the fourth will be the Castrol Rising Stars champion. Semifinal matchups will determine the finalists, and winners will advance to the championship. Each game will end when a team reaches or surpasses 40 points.

Teams, each with eight players, will be named after TNT analysts. Honorary GMs Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith will draft from the 24 NBA All-Stars on February 6, while Candace Parker will manage the Rising Stars champion squad.

Advertisement

NBA All-Star Voting tips off Thursday.