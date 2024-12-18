Netflix has unveiled its latest sports documentary series, a three-part exploration of the life and legacy of legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The series delves deep into Tyson’s journey from becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history at just 20 years old in 1986 to his struggles, including incarceration, financial woes, substance abuse, and in-ring controversies. Beyond the headlines, the series also highlights his path to redemption, offering an unflinching portrait of one of sports history’s most captivating and polarizing figures.

“Having an opportunity to share my story through the reflective lens of my growth and maturity in a multi-part documentary on Netflix will be a challenging journey, yet a very welcoming one,” said Mike Tyson. “Most people are too scared to look at their lives objectively, wanting to paint themselves as the hero of their own story. But if we are truly objective, we know we can never be the hero in our own story. We have to be able to face the man in the mirror, taking the good with the bad to give a full account of our contributions in this life. Netflix is the perfect platform to tell my story because of their global reach.”

Produced by EverWonder Studio, DLP Media Group, and Five All In The Fifth, the series features direction from Floyd Russ, known for Netflix hits like Untold: Malice at the Palace. This announcement follows the record-breaking Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, which became the most-streamed global sporting event ever, reaffirming Tyson’s enduring cultural impact.

