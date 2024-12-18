Tyson Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday in a highly anticipated Heavyweight World Championship rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The bout marks a pivotal moment in heavyweight boxing and follows Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement as host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, solidifying the nation’s growing role in global sports.

Speaking with Al Arabiya’s Riz Khan ahead of the December 21 event, Fury dismissed claims that he underestimated Usyk in their previous fight, which Usyk won by a narrow decision. “No, I didn’t. He got a decision over me by one point in a close fight. Good luck to the guy. But we’re running it back on Saturday, and it’s going to be victory for me,” Fury stated confidently.

Fury expressed interest in both when asked about a potential future fight with Anthony Joshua or a trilogy with Usyk. “When I win on Saturday night, there’s gotta be a trilogy next year for sure. As for Joshua, he’s got to recover from his last fight, but a matchup with him would be fantastic down the line.”

You can see the full interview below.