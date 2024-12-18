The Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise wrapped up its 9th annual voyage on Saturday, December 14, 2024, leaving an unforgettable mark on all who attended. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean’s crystal-clear waters, this year’s cruise exceeded expectations, rocking the high-seas, with nonstop reggae and dancehall performances. It was a vibrant celebration of Jamaican culture with a world-class lineup of artists, sound systems, soundclash, and DJs. By the time the ship returned to Miami, the 2025 cruise had already sold out – a true testament to WTJRC’s unrivaled reputation and universal love for reggae music.

Founded in 2014 by four-time GRAMMY-winning artist Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and long-time his manager Dan Dalton, WTJRC has become the premier destination for reggae enthusiasts and Jamaican culture lovers from around the world. Representing over 50 countries, passengers experienced five days of incredible music, food, wellness activities, and cultural immersion that only the Jamrock experience can offer.

The 2025 Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise is set to celebrate its 10th Anniversary Edition in grand style aboard the luxurious Norwegian Joy, sailing from October 27 to November 1, 2025. This milestone voyage has already generated excitement with a star-studded lineup, including pop-dancehall sensation Shenseea, lover’s rock favorite Tarrus Riley, reggae legend Sizzla, dancehall icon Super Cat, rising dancehall star Valiant, and crowd favorites Ding Dong & The Ravers Clavers.

