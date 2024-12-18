Tyson Fury Praises Saudi Arabia as 2034 FIFA World Cup Host City

This Saturday, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will square off in their Heavyweight World Championship rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the fight, Fury congratulated Saudi Arabia on being named the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. “First of all, congratulations to Saudi on getting the FIFA World Cup. I think it’ll be a fantastic event,” Fury said. “Any sports event that’s held in Saudi is usually a marvellous event. So I’m sure the biggest sporting event on earth – the FIFA World Cup – will be even bigger.”

Fury expressed gratitude for the opportunity to fight in Saudi Arabia, calling it a prime stage for the “biggest fights possible on earth.”

You can see the full interview below.