Kanye West’s unique flair for the dramatic was on full display during a recent deposition for a tech lawsuit, with footage now surfacing courtesy of A&E’s upcoming series, Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath. The video captures a tense exchange between the billionaire rapper and attorney Michael Popok during a Zoom hearing, highlighting Kanye’s unconventional approach to legal proceedings.

The deposition, stemming from a 2020 lawsuit accusing Kanye of misappropriating technology to bolster his Yeezy brand and Sunday Service, kicks off with Kanye joining the call while glued to his phone. Sporting a hat pulled low over his face, he avoids eye contact with Popok, setting the tone for what would be an eyebrow-raising session.

Popok quickly calls out Kanye for using his phone during the hearing. Kanye fires back, claiming that his “mental geniusness” requires him to multitask on his device. The lawsuit, which Kanye dismisses as “bull****,” seems to have elicited little more than disdain from the artist.

Advertisement

Things escalate when Kanye removes his hat at Popok’s request, only to don a full-face mask moments later, declaring, “You don’t have the right to see my face!” As the attorney probes further, asking Kanye to describe his surroundings, Kanye lashes out, “Are you stupid? You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America.”

The footage underscores the larger-than-life persona Kanye brings even to legal matters, blending defiance with eccentricity. A&E’s Interrogation Raw, set to premiere on December 26 at 10 PM ET/PT, teases that this deposition is a masterclass in celebrity legal drama, with Kanye once again redefining the boundaries of courtroom decorum.

For now, the lawsuit continues, while Kanye’s antics ensure his deposition remains unforgettable.