This is about to be epic on so many levels. The Karate Kid franchise is making an explosive return with Karate Kid: Legends, a new installment that bridges the worlds of the original series and the 2010 reboot. The just-released trailer teases an emotional and action-packed story starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han.

Get this, the new chapter introduces Ben Wang as Li Fong, a young kung fu prodigy navigating life after a family tragedy. Li is uprooted from Beijing to New York City, where he struggles to adapt. Trouble follows him despite his reluctance to fight, and when a friend needs help, Li enters a karate competition. With his kung fu skills proving insufficient, Mr. Han calls on Daniel LaRusso to mentor Li, blending their distinct fighting styles into a powerful new approach for the ultimate martial arts showdown.

What’s more, the star-studded cast includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Aramis Knight, with Jonathan Entwistle directing and Rob Lieber penning the script. The film, produced by Karen Rosenfelt and executive-produced by Ralph Macchio and Jenny Hinkey, is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

Let’s talk about the longevity of the The Karate Kid franchise. It has long been a pop culture phenomenon. The original 1984 film followed Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) as he learned karate from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) to overcome bullying and win a local tournament. Its sequels expanded on Daniel’s journey, with themes of resilience and mentorship. The 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan reimagined the story with kung fu in China.

You may have seen the franchise’s legacy continue with the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, which revived the original characters decades later. Blending humor, drama, and martial arts, the show explores the rivalry between Daniel and his former adversary, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), while introducing a new generation of fighters.

Check out the trailer below for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’