Maybe tis the season to be naughty. Mariah Carey and Rihanna delighted fans with a playful interaction during Carey’s New York holiday concert. In a viral clip shared by Jason Lee, Rihanna—encouraged by her partner A$AP Rocky—requested a signature from the Queen of Christmas herself.

“Oh my gosh, she’s coming back,” Rihanna exclaimed as Carey approached her. The Fenty founder debated her options before asking, “Should I have her sign my shirt or my tit?”

It goes down here:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/brazilianavy/reel/DDuAIUoxtIs

Once Carey grabbed a red Sharpie, she asked, “What do you want me to write?” Rihanna excitedly replied, “Mariah! What the f**k do you think? Whatever you want. Wow, this is iconic.”

Yup, that happened.

The moment reached its peak when Rihanna announced to the crowd, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all!” The lively exchange unfolded during Carey’s final holiday tour concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The festive event followed a series of canceled shows due to Carey battling the flu.

Sheesh. Must be nice.