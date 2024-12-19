Brendan Paul, the man once accused of being Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged drug mule, is now free of all charges stemming from his March arrest. The former Syracuse University basketball player was detained at Opa-Locka Airport earlier this year after being found in possession of cocaine.

According to TMZ, state prosecutors in Florida officially dismissed Paul’s felony drug charges on Tuesday. The dismissal follows Paul’s successful completion of a pretrial diversion program, as confirmed by his attorney, Brian Bieber.

Despite the high-profile nature of the case and its ties to the music mogul, federal sources clarified that Paul did not strike any deals with federal prosecutors in relation to Diddy. This means Paul has managed to avoid both jail time and probation without offering testimony or cooperation in any other investigations.

Paul’s arrest in March made headlines due to its association with Diddy, though neither Diddy nor his legal team has commented publicly on the matter. With the charges now dropped, Paul has sidestepped what could have been significant legal consequences.

For now, Brendan Paul’s legal troubles are behind him, though the case has left lingering questions about the broader circumstances of his arrest and its alleged connection to one of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

