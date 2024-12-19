Everybody isn’t built for jail and you can’t blame the average person for not responding well to the harsh conditions of incarceration. When it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs, the iconic music mogul and founder of Bad Boy Records, he has been living the life of luxury most humans could only dream of so it makes sense that his assimilation to jail life has not gone smoothly.

Now Diddy is reportedly drawing attention for his altered appearance during his incarceration at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). Held without bail since his September arrest on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, Diddy’s physical condition has sparked concern among observers.

The report came after a court hearing on Wednesday, where Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Milner described Diddy as looking “astonishingly thinner” and “grayer” compared to his days of luxury. “A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but [he] appeared very noticeably thinner, and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to weigh on him,” Milner noted. The stark change was particularly striking compared to a video of him playing hacky sack in Central Park just days before his arrest.

Despite these stark observations, a source close to Diddy reassured Page Six that he remains “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense.” They added that Diddy “has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children.”

Diddy’s time at MDC has been challenging. The facility is infamous for violence, unsanitary conditions, maggot-infested food, and inadequate medical care. Once home to figures like R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, MDC has a reputation for being one of the toughest federal detention centers in the U.S.

What’s disturbing, like this entire case, is shortly after his arrest, Diddy was placed on suicide watch, reportedly as a precautionary measure. While his mental state at the time was unclear, sources later told People that he was “focused and very strong” and had begun concentrating on building his defense.

Get this, Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has shared some insight into the hardships of his incarceration, particularly the adjustment to jail food. “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Agnifilo told reporters. Diddy’s reported diet includes cereal, fruit, and breakfast cake in the mornings, with lunch and dinner offering options like hamburgers, baked fish, and chicken fajitas. Despite the options, the conditions are a far cry from the lifestyle the rapper once enjoyed.

ICYMI, since his arrest, Diddy has been denied bail three times over concerns that he might tamper with witnesses. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025, leaving him to endure another year and a half at MDC.