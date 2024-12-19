Diddy’s Christmas Day to Include Special Jail Meal, Basketball and Spades Games

Christmas is just one week away for Diddy. How will he spend the day? According to PEOPLE, it will be less glamorous.

Diddy will begin his day at 6 a.m. in his detention unit in New York City and receive a special Christmas lunch of Cornish Hen, Macaroni and Cheese, cranberry sauce, and rolls. The holiday meal will continue at dinner, during which he will get two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

One jail employee stated Diddy is “doing fine,” adding, “Nobody wants to be here.” Diddy will also have the option of playing Spades, dominos, three-on-three basketball, or soccer. One inmate notes Diddy enjoys playing basketball.

Advertisement

Additionally, Diddy is considered to be “well-liked inside prison. People are getting along with him.”

Earlier this week, Brendan Paul, a former assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs and a one-time Syracuse University basketball player, is no longer facing legal trouble in Florida after prosecutors dropped the felony drug charge against him. TMZ confirmed that Paul successfully avoided jail time and probation through a pretrial diversion program.

According to Paul’s attorney, Brian Bieber, state prosecutors officially dismissed the case on Tuesday. However, federal sources clarified that Paul did not cooperate or strike any deals with federal prosecutors concerning the ongoing investigation involving Diddy.

The case against Paul stemmed from his March arrest at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Authorities reportedly discovered cocaine and marijuana edibles in Paul’s bag during a search, leading to a felony drug possession charge. At the time, Paul was believed to be acting as Diddy’s assistant, and his arrest coincided with high-profile federal raids on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Those raids were part of a broader federal investigation into serious allegations against Diddy, including sex trafficking. The music mogul has since been indicted and remains in custody in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. Paul’s cleared charges mark a small but notable development in a case that continues to unfold.