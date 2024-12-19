Screenshot 2024 12 19 at 11.22.33 PM

Jay-Z is embroiled in yet another legal battle, this time stemming from a paternity lawsuit filed by Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be the rapper’s 31-year-old “illegitimate son.” According to MailOnline, Satterthwaite, along with his late mother Wanda and his guardian Dr. Lillie Coley, has brought the case forward, alleging fraudulent actions by Jay-Z during prior paternity tests. The plaintiffs argue that their legal “rights were violated through fraudulent court actions,” citing instances of “sealed records, wrongful sanctions, and obstruction of their legal proceedings.”

This paternity dispute is only one of several legal issues currently surrounding the hip-hop mogul. In a separate case, a woman recently amended a prior lawsuit against Diddy to include allegations that Jay-Z also assaulted her at a party in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. Both Jay-Z and Diddy have denied these accusations.

Adding to the legal troubles, attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the woman in the assault case, has filed a new lawsuit against Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Buzbee accuses the company of violating various state laws, including “barratry and impersonation of a public official.” In a statement released Wednesday, Buzbee declared, “LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated.”

Jay-Z has not publicly commented on the latest allegations or lawsuits.