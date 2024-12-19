Lil Baby Announces Plans to Drop Two Albums in 2025’s First Quarter

2025 will be the year of Lil Baby. Sitting down for a conversation with Lil Yachty, Baby revealed that he will go back to back at the top of the year, delivering two albums.

“At first, I was telling people I was going to drop a double album,” Baby said. “Now I’m dropping the Wham album and Domonique album.”

Lil Baby revealed they will be completely different projects. What is currently set for Jan. 3, he tabbed Dominique with a hopeful February release.

Advertisement

You can hear the announcement below.