Lil Baby is letting it be known. Any relationship he had with Gunna is finished. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Baby revealed he “ain’t got no relationship” with Gunna.

Charla would push forward, stating the Internet believes Lil Baby doesn’t think he can make a hit without Gunna. To which he replied, “The Internet will say anything.”

He added, “You know how many hits I got? That don’t even make sense. I only see what I got to see. I try my best to keep going. I don’t feed into the comments and all of that.”

Also, Charlamagne asked if Young Thug requested a collaboration between the two would he be done. In short, the reply was, “I don’t see that happening.”

You can hear it all from Lil Baby below.