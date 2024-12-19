Lil Durk has reportedly broken several regulations while incarcerated at a California jail as he awaits trial for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme.

According to a report by Law & Crime published on Tuesday (December 17), court documents reveal new details about why the Chicago rapper was denied bond. Prosecutors argued that Durk’s behavior demonstrates a “pattern of criminal activity and interference,” including violating Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) rules in Los Angeles.

One notable allegation is that Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, repeatedly made three-way calls, despite explicit instructions against such actions. “Despite clear instructions to not engage in three-way calls, defendant repeatedly abused the phone system at MDC to engage in such conduct,” the prosecution wrote in a recently published brief. At a hearing on December 12, the judge sided with the prosecution and denied Durk’s bond request.

The legal troubles don’t stop there. Prosecutors have also linked the rapper to the 2022 murder of Stephon Mack, alleged leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples in Chicago. While this case is separate from the current murder-for-hire charges, the allegations suggest a pattern of retaliatory violence tied to Durk.

According to newly unsealed court documents, Mack’s death was supposedly retribution for the 2021 murder of Durk’s brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks, who was fatally shot outside a nightclub in Harvey, Illinois. Prosecutors allege that Durk actively sought revenge. “Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother’s murder, and more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed,” a federal agent stated in the April 2023 filing, which was unsealed on December 11.

While Durk has not been charged in Mack’s murder, the investigation remains ongoing. Two other men, Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and Preston Powell, were charged earlier this year with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in connection to Mack’s death. Investigators reportedly uncovered text messages on Montgomery-Wilson’s phone discussing a payment allegedly tied to Durk. One message asked: “Did Durk gave (sic) u that money.”

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial is scheduled to begin on January 7.