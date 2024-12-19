Lil Wayne and Chris Brown Among Celebrities Who Used Pandemic Funds from Taxpayers for Luxury Expenses

Lil Wayne and Chris Brown headline a list of celebrities who misused funds from the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant, designed to help venues and arts groups during the pandemic.

According to The Business Insider, they went on expensive trips, shopping sprees, lavish parties, and self-pay at the cost of everyday taxpayers. Celebrities who received grants include Rae Sreummurd, Steve Aoki, and Marshmello.

The law was enacted by Donald Trump in 2020, allowing artists to obtain up to $10 million for “ordinary and necessary” expenses. Still, it required a good-faith statement from the Small Business Administration, highlighting a 25% loss in revenue between matching quarters in 2019 and 2020.

The report notes Lil Wayne received $8.9 million, which he used to buy $460,000 in designer clothes, $2.14 million to pay off the debt owed to his former manager Cortez Bryant, and $1.3 million for personal private jet use. During a $8,000 shopping trip at Dover Street Market, Wayne purchased a Balenciaga sweater, Rick Owens sneakers, and more. There was also a near $15,000 fee to a mystery woman.

Chris Brown received the full $10 million for CBE touring, paying himself $5.1 million and $80,000 to cover the cost of his 33rd birthday party.

Rae Sremmurd received $7.7 million for Sremm Touring, which a majority went toward paying the duo.

You can see the full report here.