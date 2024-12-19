Karen Huger, a prominent cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac, has been found guilty of driving under the influence following a dramatic trial that captivated fans and followers of the franchise. The verdict stems from a March 19, 2024, incident where Huger crashed her Maserati into a pole.

According to TV Deets, the case was far from straightforward. After a two-day trial, the jury deliberated for over five hours and initially found themselves deadlocked before ultimately delivering a guilty verdict. Huger faced multiple charges, including “Driving a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol” and “Driving a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol.”

Prosecutors had initially sought a 60-day jail sentence, but the defense pushed for a jury trial, hoping to avoid incarceration altogether. Huger’s legal team previously argued that the evidence should be dismissed, alleging an illegal search and seizure, but their motion was denied by the presiding judge.

The RHOP star’s arrest and subsequent trial have drawn significant media attention, with fans speculating how the legal battle might impact her role on the show. Huger has not yet released a statement regarding the verdict.

This latest development marks a turbulent moment for Huger, who has been a central figure in the Bravo reality series known for her quick wit and dramatic presence. As her sentencing approaches, all eyes will remain on how this legal outcome affects her personal and professional life.